Tonia MIRACLE
1963 - 2020
MIRACLE, Tonia Marie Age 57, of Sugar Creek Township, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home. She was born to Jerry and Colleen Miracle on February 13, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio. Tonia was an avid crotchetier. She was a friendly person who always welcomed others with open arms. She would go above and beyond to make others happy. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. There just aren't words to describe how much she meant to those around her. She will be dearly missed by all. Tonia is survived by her parents; children, Christopher (Stephanie) Miracle, Jason Siverling & Karla Huffman; grandchildren, Jade, Alora, Caidyn, Alana, Kailyn, Blaine, Wesley & Cage; and a whole host of other loving family members & friends. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, George & Josephine Deis; paternal grandmother, Juanita Bingamon; and stepfather, Joel Cooper. Memorial donations may be made to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association at aarda.org/donate. Visitation will be August 22, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A celebration of life will follow at 7:00 pm.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
