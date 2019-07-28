|
HAYS, Tony Age 56, passed away July 21, 2019. Beloved son, brother, nephew, friend. Tony has found peace in the arms of our Lord. Special thanks to for all their loving care; to FR Satish Joseph, for Tony's spiritual needs. His aunt Sherry & uncle Frank for being at his bedside. For all the paryers from family & friends. His-body went to W.S.U. and will be cremated, and interred at Rockafield Cemetery. A service will be at a later date. Family will be notified. In Tony's memory, you may donate to . Rest in Peace my precious child."Mama's Angel Always."
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019