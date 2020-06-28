Tony JAYNES

JAYNES, Tony D. "Coach" Age 62, of Dayton, Ohio, went to walk with our Lord on June 1, 2020, while at Hospice of Dayton, after a year long battle with cancer. He was born June 28, 1957, to father Ray Jaynes and mother Thelma Jaynes (Miller). Tony was preceded in death by his parents and brother Roger Jaynes. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kimberly Jaynes (Moberly); two sons, Tony (T.J.) Jaynes, II (Larissa), and Charles (Charlie) Jaynes (Sarah); brothers, Richard Jaynes, Darrell Jaynes (Melisha) and Phil Jaynes (Joy); two Sisters, Pamela Woolard and Debbie Cook (Ron); five grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Tony graduated from West Carrollton H.S. in 1975, joined the U.S. Navy and married his high school sweetheart. Tony was a proud and hard worker, doing every job to his best. He loved and was so proud of all of "his boys" he coached in the 1980's and 90's. Tony's devotion to Christ became an inspiration to many as he shared his love for God. A celebration of Tony's life will be at a later date. Happy Heavenly Birthday Tony. We love and miss you.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.