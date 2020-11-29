1/1
Tony JOHNSON
JOHNSON, Tony A.

Tony A. Johnson, age 76, of Fairborn, Ohio, lost his battle with cancer on November 20th 2020, with his family by his side. He is predeceased by his son, Anthony Johnson; his

parents, Homer and Helen Johnson; his siblings, Mae, HB, Christeen, Kenneth and

Thomas. He is survived by the love of his life Claudia

Johnson. He will lovingly be

remembered by his daughters, Myrna and Susan; his son-in-law, Kenneth; and his brother,

Kermit Johnson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He worked as a driver for Spears expediting and enjoyed his job as well as the people he worked with. He enjoyed riding his Harley, working in the yard, and spending time with family. Any animal would melt his heart. A special thanks to Joshua Burton, his grandson-in-law, who played a huge role in his care and keeping his spirits up. This man will be missed by all who knew him, for he was truly one of a kind. We love you to the moon and back! No services at his request.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
