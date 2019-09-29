Home

Tony MORAN

Tony MORAN Obituary
MORAN, Tony Age 40, passed away September 23, 2019. He was born October 20, 1978 in Brooklyn, NY. He was a producer and proud supporter of the local music scene. Tony was preceded in death by his father Harry J. Moran, Jr, mother Mary (Mass) Moran, and sister, Rita Moran. He is survived by his wife, Shelly (Spears) Moran, 2 step-children, Mary and Michael; step-granddaughter Molly, sister EvaMarie Moran; niece, Nicole Black, many aunts, uncles and cousins. A private memorial/celebration of life service will be held on October 5, 2019.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bernie Sanders' campaign fund in Tony's name. www.actblue.com/donate/tonymoran. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Tony's family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
