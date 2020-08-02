1/1
Tonya Bannister
BANNISTER, Tonya L. Tonya L. Bannister, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020. She was a dedicated wife to the Honorable Richard J. Bannister, a caring mother and grandmother, and a friend to many. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends, not to mention the wine industry and the publishers of stories about heinous crimes. Tonya was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Gladys Yeazel, and her husband, Dick Bannister. She is survived by her children, Gregory (Melissa) Schreck, granddaughter Emily; David (Donna) Swimer, grandchildren Allen, Loghan (Joe) Young, Reaghan, Christina, Matt, and Emily; Tammy (Kurt) Smith, grandchildren Kody (Ashley Orner) and Taylor; and Tara Swimer (Kevin Maloney), grandchildren, Madison (Danny Herres), Maci, and Tanner, along with her great-grandchildren. Additionally, we would like to express our gratitude to her lifelong friends Delta Bantz and Donna Erhsman. Special thanks to Danbury Senior Living in Huber Heights for their exceptional care of Tonya. The family is respecting Tonya's wishes of no services; however, donations in her honor can be made to Day City Hospice (daycityhospice.com).

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
