House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Tonya CUMMINGS Obituary
CUMMINGS (Bryant), Tonya Louise Age 73, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home. She is preceded in death by father, William C. Bryant; mother, Alma Bryant (Brown); sister, Marilyn Bryant; brother, Charles Eugene Bryant; great grandson, Macen R.F. Gunn. Survived by sisters, Minnie Jane (Steven) Cowens of California, Geraldine Bryant of Dayton; children, Deanne K. (Clinton) Caple, Eugene C. and William E. Johnson, Yalanda N. Cummings; 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private family service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2020
