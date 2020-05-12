|
|
CUMMINGS (Bryant), Tonya Louise Age 73, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home. She is preceded in death by father, William C. Bryant; mother, Alma Bryant (Brown); sister, Marilyn Bryant; brother, Charles Eugene Bryant; great grandson, Macen R.F. Gunn. Survived by sisters, Minnie Jane (Steven) Cowens of California, Geraldine Bryant of Dayton; children, Deanne K. (Clinton) Caple, Eugene C. and William E. Johnson, Yalanda N. Cummings; 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private family service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2020