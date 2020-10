Or Copy this URL to Share

MARTIN, Tonya Passed away Sept. 23, 2020. Walk-Through visitation will be Oct. 9 at 12:00pm at Harvest Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Mask Required. W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.



