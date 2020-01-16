|
MCINTOSH, Tonya Lynn Age 67, of Lebanon, OH passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital. She was born November 30, 1952 in Middletown, OH. She was the daughter of Mary (Ingram) Bailey Adcock. Tonya is survived by her mother, Mary Adcock; niece, Tina Waters; cousin, Janet Harrison; and a very devoted friend, Kathie Masters. She is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Bailey; and stepfather, Henry Adcock. The family would like to give a special thanks to Ceaderview Rehabilitation & Nursing Care and Bethesda North MICU for their dedication and care of Tonya. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00-11:30 am at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:30 am at the funeral home with Pastor Don Shepherd officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contribution may be made to , 3229 Burnet Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45229. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 16, 2020