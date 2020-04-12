|
|
MINNA, Tonya 64, a beloved sister, aunt, and friend lost her battle with cancer on April 9, 2020. Tonya was a long time resident of Springfield, Ohio and worked as a product specialist at Konecranes Inc. She was born on September 29, 1955 in Springfield to Sam and Iris (Hess) Minna. Tonya attended Greenon High School and graduated in 1973. She graduated from Clark State Community College and moved to California before returning to her hometown of Springfield. She was an avid horse enthusiast and was a member of the Clark County Ohio Horseman's Council. She was also a member of First Christian Church for many years and a faithful believer throughout her struggle with cancer. Tonya is survived by her brother, Marty (Lisa) Minna; and sister, Tammy (Tony) Taylor. She loved her nieces and nephews, Austin and Adam Compton, Deacon Minna, and Kayla Minna-Smith; and great nieces and nephews, Kanon, Oliver, William and Callie. She is predeceased by her parents, Sam and Iris Minna and her beloved grandmother, "Nanny" Eulalia Hess. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Information will be posted on Facebook and phone calls will be made to close friends when the time comes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Arrangements by CONROY FNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 12, 2020