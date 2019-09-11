|
GRUNWELL (Batze), Tracie Leigh Age 50, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 27, 1969 in Middletown, OH to David C. Batze and Lois (Frisby) Richards. She was a dog groomer for 15 years and owner of Muddy Paws. Tracie is survived by her parents, Lois (Thomas) Richards of Trenton; son, Cory (Megan) Young of Middletown; grandsons, Nathan and Brandon; sibling, David J. Batze; step-brother, Tommy Richards; step-sister, Beth (Grant) Kerber; favorite niece, LeighAnn and many other members and friends. She is preceded in death by her father; granddaughter, Tristien Young. Visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 12:00-1:30 pm at Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:30 pm at the funeral home with Jerry Minor officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 11, 2019