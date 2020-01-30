Home

BURNS, Tracy J. Age 49 of Hamilton, OH. Passed away January 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother Liz and two brothers, Joey and Michael. She was survived by her husband Keith Burns, her sons Matt, Andrew and Tony, her grandchildren, Rinoa, Aeris, Mia and Nevaeh, her father Jay, her sisters Kerry, Brenda and Leslie, her brother Jerry and her favorite cousin Jackson. She will be missed by all her family including her friends and family at Main Event, where she loved to work and had made many close friends. Services to be held at First Baptist Church of Bright on 02/01/2020 at 1:00 PM, followed by a reception at Main Event Entertainment in West Chester.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 30, 2020
