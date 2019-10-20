|
FAIN, Tracy Sue 47, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born October 31, 1971 in Springfield, the daughter of Donald Lee and Barbara Ann (Clark) Fain. Tracy loved spending time with her son and her dogs and cat. She is survived by her loving son; Bradley (Julie) Fain, Brooklyn, New York, her parents; Donald and Barbara Fain, siblings; D. J. Fain, Justen Fain and Ashley (Derek) Graham, all of Springfield, nieces and nephews; Ryan Fain, McKenzie Fain, Ty Fain and Olivia "Bug" Graham. She was preceded in death by a nephew; Tyler. A private celebration of Tracy's life will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 20, 2019