Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy FAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy FAIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracy FAIN Obituary
FAIN, Tracy Sue 47, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born October 31, 1971 in Springfield, the daughter of Donald Lee and Barbara Ann (Clark) Fain. Tracy loved spending time with her son and her dogs and cat. She is survived by her loving son; Bradley (Julie) Fain, Brooklyn, New York, her parents; Donald and Barbara Fain, siblings; D. J. Fain, Justen Fain and Ashley (Derek) Graham, all of Springfield, nieces and nephews; Ryan Fain, McKenzie Fain, Ty Fain and Olivia "Bug" Graham. She was preceded in death by a nephew; Tyler. A private celebration of Tracy's life will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now