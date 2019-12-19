Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
HELTON, Tracy Reed 52, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Monday afternoon, December 16, 2019 following several years of failing health. He was born in Springfield on May 29, 1967, the son of the late Gilford Reed "Sonny" and Sibyl F. (Engle) Helton. He is survived by four nieces, Cortney Martz, Ashley Helton, Aranne Helton, and Alexis Helton and great nieces and nephews, Ronald Ragland III, Ky'nel Reed Helton, Kumar Anderson Jr., Jonathan Western Jr., Halah Anderson, Aaliyah Jones, Onyx Orr, and Rylee Buchanan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Robin J. Helton; a brother, Toby Helton; and great nephew, Trey Ragland. Tracy's funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 19, 2019
