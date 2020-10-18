1/1
TRACY REYNOLDS
1971 - 2020
REYNOLDS (Roper), Tracy Tracy Roper Reynolds age 49 of Riverside, was born on March 11, 1971, passed away peacefully in her sleep October 15, 2020. Tracy was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Roper, sister Tobye Roper, niece Jodi Jones, father-in-law Cecil and son-in-law Bradley Hammel. Tracy is survived by her husband Mark. Her children Tara Harold, Tony (Heather) and Toby (Brittany). Grandchildren Landyn, Tony III, Sophia, Colton, Avery and Cain. Her mother, Wanda Roper, sister Robin (Kevin), Brother Charlie (Beth) Roper, mother-in-law Susan and brother-in-law Todd. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Tracy was an amazing woman who lived life on her terms. She never knew a stranger. She loved her husband Mark and her family very deeply. Tracy was the life of the party everywhere she went with her stunning smile and infectious laughter. Tracy will be be missed by all who knew her. A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20th from 5 pm - 8 pm at Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions - North Chapel (4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424) The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 21st at 1 pm at the funeral home. Internment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
