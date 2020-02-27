Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy WIGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy WIGGINS


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracy WIGGINS Obituary
WIGGINS, Tracy Angelia 48, of Springfield, passed away February 24, 2020. She was born September 18, 1971 in Springfield, daughter of Douglas and Angela "Susie" (Belcher) McKinney. Tracy was co-owner and CEO of Enon Pizza & Company. She was loved dearly by her family and will be missed. Survivors include her husband, Charles Wiggins; two sons, Charles "Junior" Wiggins and Zachary (Chelsie) Wiggins; her parents, Douglas and Susie McKinney; grandchildren, Aiden Wiggins, Xander Sindle, Lorelai Wiggins, all of Springfield; sister, Brenda (Eric) Elliott of Fredericksburg, VA; grandpa, Dempsey McKinney; mother-in-law, Minnie (Ronnie) Hicks; brother-in-law, Michael Wiggins; sisters-in-law, Tracy Hicks, Stephanie Dabe; her beloved dog, Daisy; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jimmy Tinch officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 am. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now