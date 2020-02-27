|
WIGGINS, Tracy Angelia 48, of Springfield, passed away February 24, 2020. She was born September 18, 1971 in Springfield, daughter of Douglas and Angela "Susie" (Belcher) McKinney. Tracy was co-owner and CEO of Enon Pizza & Company. She was loved dearly by her family and will be missed. Survivors include her husband, Charles Wiggins; two sons, Charles "Junior" Wiggins and Zachary (Chelsie) Wiggins; her parents, Douglas and Susie McKinney; grandchildren, Aiden Wiggins, Xander Sindle, Lorelai Wiggins, all of Springfield; sister, Brenda (Eric) Elliott of Fredericksburg, VA; grandpa, Dempsey McKinney; mother-in-law, Minnie (Ronnie) Hicks; brother-in-law, Michael Wiggins; sisters-in-law, Tracy Hicks, Stephanie Dabe; her beloved dog, Daisy; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jimmy Tinch officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 am. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 27, 2020