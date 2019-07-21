CAUDILL, Travis E. 44, of Springfield, passed away July 5, 2019. He was born in Springfield on September 15, 1974 to Tom Caudill and Wanita Shaffer. He attended both Kenton Ridge and Northeastern and spent much of his life in Naples, Florida. He is survived by his biological father of Florida, and the father who raised him, Larry Shaffer (Debbie Hastings). His grandmother, Donna Rowe, as well as his sisters Tracy (Jon) Meadows and Christine (Kevin) Smith, all of Springfield, and his brother Neal (Sara) Shaffer of West Mansfield. Travis is also survived by his nieces and nephews, many cousins, aunts and uncles, including Wanda (Jim) Dankert of Michigan, and friends, including Jacque Adams. He was preceded in death by his loving mother in 2015, and grandparents Norman Rowe and Estill and Onolda Caudill. His family is eternally grateful for the lives of Taylor Scott (Trinity Scott) and Eric Doty, all of Naples. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 21, 2019