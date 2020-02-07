|
HUDSON, Pastor Travis Of Dayton, Ohio, born March 26, 1928, in Elmrock, Kentucky, went home to be with his Lord and Master, Whom he loved and served faithfully, on February 5, 2020, at the age of 91. Bro. Hudson was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, one sister, and one precious grandson, Zachary. Beloved husband of sixty-nine years to Hildred Hudson, godly father of Rhonda (Wayne) Burke and Terrell (Diana) Hudson; grandfather of Travis (Stacey) Burke, Chrystal (Randy) Snell, Rachel (Rick) Sallee, Jonathan (Allison) Hudson, and Hannah (Patrick) Dell'Aria. Loving great-grandfather of Alexander, Zachary, Grace, Lici, Hope, Caleb, Eli, Joshua, Lydia, Micah, Sarah, Elsie, and Elliot. Bro. Hudson gladly spent his life serving the Lord as pastor and co-pastor of the wonderful people of the Moraine Heights Baptist Church for sixty-nine years. Only God knows how many souls Bro. Hudson now rejoices with in Glory that he was able to point to Him. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Moraine Heights Baptist Church, 5661 Munger Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459 with his son Bro. Terrell Hudson officiating. Internment Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Arrangement entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. www.swartfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020