TURNER, Tre Vone Lemond Tre Vone Lemond Turner, passed away on July 19, 2020, at the age of 21. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 18, 1998. Tre Vone leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Tonya Turner and Jerron Earley; his fiance', Channa Benton; his children, Tre Vone Jr. and Da'Ryah Clark; his unborn child, Tre'Zure Turner; siblings, Latoya, Sureka, DeAngelo, Jaqua, Erika, Drika and Nishelle; uncles, Johnny Russell, Fred Perdue, Phillip Trammel, Brandon Watson, James Turner and Raphael Turner; aunts, Felicia and Derrika Turner; grandmother, Darlene Earley; God-mother, Cassandra Render and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Pointer and grandmother, Gloria Watson. Private services have already been held. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH.



