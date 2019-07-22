LEFFEL (Shaw), Trena A. 71, of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home with family and her dog Annabelle by her side. She was born January 21, 1948 in Springfield, the daughter of John R. and Dorothy Shaw. Trena is preceded in death by both her parents, 1 sister Shelly, cousin Dan Mitchell and brother-in-law Robert "Bobby" Leffel. Trena graduated from Springfield South High School in 1966. Her first job was working at Whitacre's Pharmacy and after graduation she worked for Wren's Department Store. She later married her childhood sweetheart John Leffel on March 30, 1968 prior to him joining the US Army and being deployed to Vietnam. After his tour he returned to the states both he and Trena moved to Fort Campbell Kentucky where they welcomed the birth of their first born John J. Leffel on March 14, 1971. After completing their service to our country, they returned to Springfield Ohio where they welcomed the birth of their first daughter, Shannon Renee (Leffel) Smalls on December 1, 1974. After the birth of her children, Trena was a dedicated, full-time mother and wife until she started working for her family doctor, Dr. Edwin Roberts. She spent the next several years working in this family practice where she loved helping her patients until she retired. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John E Leffel Sr, 1 son John J (Jenny) Leffel, 1 daughter Shannon (Terrence) Smalls, 3 grandchildren Skylar Leffel, Teron and Kaden Smalls, 1 brother Larry (Charlotte) Shaw, 1 Uncle Harry Lee Bane, Cousin Linda Mitchell, special family friends Judy Evans and Angie Judy and numerous nieces and nephews. Trena was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and sister who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and dog. She will be deeply missed by all of the lives she touched. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Erikson and his staff (Springfield), Dr. Reed and staff (Kettering) and Ohio's Hospice Care nurses Cathy, Darlene, Nate, April, Angela & Tammy. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request you make donations to Ohio's Hospice care, in the name of Trena Leffel. Services to honor Trena will be Thursday at 1:30PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor R.C. McDonald officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8PM in the Memorial Home. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com Published in Springfield News Sun from July 22 to July 23, 2019