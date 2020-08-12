TRENT WREN

WREN, Trent Andrew Trent Andrew Wren, 59, of Franklin, OH, passed away on Sunday evening, August 9, 2020. Trent was born in Covington, KY, but grew up in Springboro, OH. He went to college at University of Wisconsin at Steven's Point. Upon graduation he spent time in the Washington D.C. area and Green Bay, WI, before moving back to southern, OH. He earned his Eagle Scout award and stayed active with scouting throughout his life. During his young adult life he spent time as a Coast Guard Reserveman. He was a very active member at his church, Springboro United Church of Christ, where he especially enjoyed tolling the bell on Sunday mornings and special occasions. He loved spending time at the shooting range at the NMLRA. He is preceded in death by his father, James Melvin Wren. He is survived by his mother, Eileen (Frye) Wren, brothers, Bryon and Todd Wren, children, Christopher and Elizabeth Wren, and nephew Nathaniel Wren. Although they were separated, he had immense love for his wife, Robin (Rich) Wren. His wishes were to be cremated and his remains scattered at his favorite place, his camper, in Friendship, IN. The family will receive guests from 4-6pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin on Friday, August 14 with a memorial service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Springboro United Church of Christ.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store