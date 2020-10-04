1/1
TREVA SCHROEDER
1958 - 2020
SCHROEDER, Treva Dale Treva Dale Schroeder, age 61, of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Soin Medical Center. She was born October 7, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Washington and Helen L. (Wilt) West. Treva was employed as an office manager for Leo B. Schroeder, Inc. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend who was an avid reader and passionate Elvis Presley fan. Treva took great joy in collecting souvenirs during her travels to places all over the United States and abroad, and her enthusiasm for Christmas decorations was unmatched. Her favorite pastimes include a rousing night of card or boards games with family & friends, and girls' night out with her two daughters. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Pamela and Sandra West; and a brother, Jesse West. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Kenneth "Ken"; two daughters, Melissa Schroeder & Amanda Schroeder Thompson and her husband, Jormond; three brothers, George, Mark, and David West; sister, Brenda Combs; best friends, Glen "Mac" and Antionette "Toni" McNaughton and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 6:00 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 10:00 A.M., Deacon Max Roadruck of Mary Help of Christians Church will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the National Kidney Foundation and American Diabetes Association. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
