Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Trisha WHITE


1968 - 2019
Trisha WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Trisha L. Age 50 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born September 8, 1968 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Larry White and Rebecca Meyers. She is preceded in death by her father; grandparents Omer and Bertha Foley; uncles, Charles Foley, Omer Foley, Jr., David J. Foley and Roger Brown; aunt Anna E. Greer. Trishia was a graduate of Fairmont High School. She enjoyed annual camping trips with close friends and visiting close family in KY. Trishia is survived by her mother Becky (Jack) Meyers; brothers, Joshua S. Meyers, Bradley White, Jerry White, Jack (Kandy) Meyers; very dear aunt Marie Brown; step-mother, Brenda White; special cousins David (Corrina) Brown and Jason Brown. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Funeral Service will be held on September 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service also at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
