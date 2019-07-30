|
THOMPSON, Tristen Michael 12, of Mechanicsburg, went to be the Lord Friday, July 26th, 2019 at Nationwide Children's Hospital following a brief illness. He was born July 19th, 2007 in Springfield the son of Daniel Thompson and Tracy Althouse. Tristen was a student at South Vienna School and was entering the 7th grade. He loved shoes and had a huge collection. Some of Tristen's favorite things to do were to listen to music, play with his friends, watch Netflix with his siblings, swimming and bowling and he loved to eat. Tristen is survived by his parents: Tracy & Spencer Althouse and Daniel & BreAnna Thompson; three sisters: Alani Ardito, Kaleigh and Laney Kinnaird; three brothers: Jaden Thompson, Dalton Kinnaird and Cooper Althouse; grandparents: Curt & Cathy Thompson, Raymond & Christel Nichols, Michael & Lisa Althouse, Lisa Skelton and Patrick & Toschia Mooney; great- grandparents: Anna Nichol, Andrew & Patty Althouse and Bob & Kitty Knox and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Tristen is preceded in death by his great-grandfather, James Nichols. A celebration of Tristen's life will be held Thursday, August 1st at 7:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home with Pastor David Myers officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 at the funeral home. In honor of Tristen the family ask you to wear green, his favorite color. He had quite a fan club with support and love from so many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Online expression of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 30, 2019