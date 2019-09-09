Home

CULBREATH, Jr., Trollie Born March 6, 1943 in Monroe, GA, to Trollie Sr., and Katherine Culbreath. Passed away September 4, 2019 age 76. He is survived by one daughter Kristi Roberts, one son Shareef Fuller, his significant other Mary Fuller, granddaughter Alexus Roberts, grandson Darius Roberts, and a host other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11am until time of service 1pm at New Era Baptist Church, 1120 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Jamey L. Colts, Sr., Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 9, 2019
