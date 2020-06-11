Troy HOLBROOK
1966 - 2020
HOLBROOK, Troy 53, of Springfield, passed away June 8, 2020 at Mount Carmel Franklinton. He was born August 19, 1966, in Springfield, the son of Eugene and Elinor (Horne) Holbrook. Troy was employed as a Diesel Mechanic at Cassens Transport Co. He had been a Mason, and he enjoyed playing baseball and riding his motorcycle. His grandchildren called him "Motorcycle Papaw." Troy was an extraordinary father who always put his family first; his love for his babies and grandbabies was unmeasurable. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Taylor (Michael) Bury and Mackenzie "Paige" Holbrook; grandchildren, Sophia, Evelyn, Roslyn, Peyton, Sebastion, Tristan, Evan, and Jolene; siblings, Diane Williams, Dave (Leona) Holbrook, Annette Ewers, Jim Holbrook, Lola Holbrook, and Linda Holbrook; best friend, Herk Alexander; and several nieces and nephews including special niece and nephew, Amanda Carmin and Doug Christman. He was preceded in death by son, Albert "Joey" Keller and by his parents. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services starting at 6:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.
