SHAW, Troy Daniel

Troy Daniel Shaw, passed away at the age of 71 Tuesday,

October 20, 2020. He graduated Xenia High School in 1966, attended Sinclair College and coached and refereed soccer. He worked in computer software development and owned The Alley Picture Frame Shop before retiring to Florida in 2002. He served in the Air Force, a proud Vietnam War veteran. He was preceded in death by his brothers Bernie and Darrell Shaw, his parents Almeda and Gibert Shaw. He has a brother Jim Shaw, residing in Georgia. He has three sons, Jeremy,

Jason, and Justin Shaw and 5 grandchildren Kaley, Carson, Kyle, Lillyanna Shaw and Violet Johnson. Private services in care of Newcomer Kettering Chapel. To leave a special

message for his family please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
