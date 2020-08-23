1/
Trudy JARRETT
JARRETT, Trudy E. Trudy E. Jarrett, age 79, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away August 15, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton ending a lengthy courageous battle with multiple health conditions. Trudy was born March 30, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, to Lillian (Koput) and Gerald Watt both proceed her in death. She is survived by her children, Scott Taylor of Kettering, Deborah Trimble of Kettering, Dawn Heuss (David) of Mansfield, Ohio, Randy Taylor (Becky) of Kettering. She was a loving Nana to 5 granddaughters, (Amber, Elizabeth, Amanda, Lillian, Avrianna); 11 grandsons, (Jesse, Jeremy S, Jeremy H, Shannon, Nathan, Brandon, Jason, Christopher, Bryon, Junior, Wesley) and 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration honoring Trudy's life will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020, at VFW Post 9927, 3316 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, Ohio, from 2 to 5 pm with prayer services at 3 pm.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 23, 2020.
