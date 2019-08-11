|
|
POLING, Trudy C. 87, of Springfield, passed away August 7, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. She was born September 10, 1931 in Bryant, Indiana, the daughter of Raymond and Veronica (Minch) Wagner. Trudy had worked as a school aide and librarian at Shilohview Elementary School in Trotwood. She had been a member of Transfiguration Catholic Church in West Milton and had recently been attending Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and was an avid reader. Trudy married her loving husband, Bruce J. Poling, on October 15, 1955, and he preceded her in death on July 25, 2007. She was also preceded by her daughter, Theresa Hafle; siblings, John, Ralph, Mathias, Tom, Louis, Jim Wagner, Marie Remaklus, Ruth Houser, Connie Lehman; and her parents. Survivors include two sons, Stephen (Robyn) Poling of Springfield and James (Sara) Poling of Dayton; son-in-law, Daniel Hafle of Springfield; six grandchildren, Phillip (Ellen) Hafle, Danielle Hafle, Robert Poling, Julianne Poling, Madalyn Jenkins, and Katherine Jenkins; siblings, Edward (Susie) Wagner, Don (Janet) Wagner, Betty Laux, Barbara Weigel, Virginia Chacon, Judy (Perry) Miller; brother- in-law, Richard Houser; and many nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held for the family at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Bryant, Indiana. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019