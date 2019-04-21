BLACKWOOD, Tsuyuko "Sue" 91, of Springfield, Ohio, daughter of the late Bunkichi and Masame Hamakawa of Hilo, Hawaii, finished her journey here . . . passing out of our earthly lives . . . on December 18, 2018 at the Glaesner Skilled Care Center at Oakwood Village. She was preceded in death by her husband John, and four of her brothers and two of their wives -- Kazuo, Fumio, Shigeru and wife Evelyn, and Mamo and wife Miriam - all Hamakawa, and all of Hawaii. She is survived by her brother Kio (Miki), and two sisters-in-law, Betty (Kazuo), and Emi (Fumio), all of Hilo, Hawaii; daughter Linda (Gary) Bodey of Huber Heights, son John (Anna) Blackwood of Iowa City, Iowa; grandchildren Todd (Tara) Bodey of Enon, Justin (Jooweon) Blackwood of Wilmington, North Carolina, Kip (Diana Barrera) Bodey of Dallas, Texas; great-grandchildren Joshua, Luke, and Kendra Bodey of Enon; fifteen nieces and nephews and their seventeen children (combined). Born in Hilo, Hawaii, on April 21, 1927, Sue came to the mainland during World War II to attend Ohio Northern University, graduating from the College of Liberal Arts with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Health and Physical Education. It was there she met her husband John when he returned from his WWII service in the European Theater. After a very brief stint as a secretary for a local business and a short time as a testing coordinator at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, she began her two-phase career doing what she loved -- teaching. She spent her first round as a health teacher at Schaefer Junior High School, and she spent round two teaching tap, hula, and aerobics for the United Senior Services in the Springfield and Enon locations, even as she continued to hone her skills taking dance classes, studying with several kumu hula masters, and attending seminars on a wide range of topics. Always ready for fun and excitement, she performed with the Spryliters and various dance groups. At 80, she began her thrill-seeking adventures by hot air ballooning, white water rafting, zip-lining, para-sailing, hang gliding, light aircraft flying and sky-diving. Friends are invited to share in the spirit of Sue's approach to life at her memorial service, which will be a lively celebration of dancing, exercising, singing, and story-telling, on Saturday, April 27. The program begins at 4:00 at LITTLETON & RUE, 830 N. Limestone St., with a reception to follow on-site. Sue has requested that no flowers be sent, and instead, that you consider a donation to the United Senior Center or the Gary Geis Dance Company. She also requested that you not wear "funeral attire" and instead that you come dressed in the clothing that best represents your friendship, be that Aloha wear, coffee klatch apparel, exercise duds, dance outfits, Memorial Day garb, or just comfy clothes. Online expressions of encouragement and support may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary