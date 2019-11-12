|
|
SKINNER, Twyla Patricia 95, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Pleasant Township, Ohio on February 21, 1924 the daughter of Charles and Stella (McComis) Merritt. She worked at Fulmer's for many years. Survivors include her two children, Mary Louise (Lonnie) Boggs and Kevin (Sue) Sprinkle; five grandchildren, Marcia Boggs, Michael (Amy) Boggs, Matthew (Katie) Sprinkle, Elizabeth (Brian) Newman and Zachary Sprinkle; five great grandchildren, Michael Boggs, Jr., Ethan and Laney Sprinkle, Liam and Emmalee Newman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Skinner in 1990 and three sisters, Louida Merritt, Naomi Bailey and Margaret Davisson. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Chaplain Bruce Vincent officiating. Burial will be in Asbury Chapel Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 12, 2019