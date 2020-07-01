CHAFFIN, Tyler John 19, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in his home. Tyler was born October 11, 2000, in Springfield, Ohio, to John H. and Lisa (Spahr) Chaffin, Jr. Tyler was a graduate of Springfield High School and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Stephanie Chaffin; step-father, Robert Benston; step-sister, Mya Benston; grandmother, Sally A. Chaffin; maternal grandmother, Mary Ann "Middie" Spahr; paternal grandfather, John H. Chaffin, Sr.; uncle, Thomas (Babs) Spahr, Jr.; two aunts, Mary Ann Bogart and Heather (Joe) Mershon; special friend, Katie Bussey and family; and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John, in 2005; maternal grandfather, Thomas R. Spahr, Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Wanda and Gene Mills. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Due to COVID19, small groups of 10-15 people will rotate in for the visitation. The family strongly encourages everyone to wear a mask and honor social distancing guidelines. A private funeral service will then be held for immediate family only. However, Tyler's funeral service will be live streamed on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. at conroyfh.com. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery. A balloon release will also be held on July 11, at 4:00 p.m., at Kroger on North Bechtle Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Tyler Chaffin Project SEARCH Memorial Fund, 1522 Erika Dr., Springfield, OH 45503.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.