1/1
Tyler RICE
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICE, Tyler C. Tyler C. Rice, age 28, of Trenton, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born May 2, 1992, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Barney and Tina (nee Campbell) Rice. Tyler was a 2011 graduate of Carlisle High School. He played football and wrestled in high school, who he was a state qualifier. Tyler is survived by his parents, Barney and Tina Rice, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Terry Unthank, officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved