Age 58, of Dayton, Ohio,departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Visitation will be held TUESDAY, November 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. with services immediately following at 12:30 p.m. at THOMASFUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Pastor Dwight Brown officiating. He will beinterred with military honors at the Dayton NationalCemetery. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com