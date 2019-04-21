|
|
POWELL Jr., Tyrone Q. Age 33; formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. He was a resident of Gallipolis, Ohio. Survivors include his Father, Tyrone Sr; Mother, Darlene Tipton; (10) Brothers; (9) Sisters; (10) Children, and a host of Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., MONDAY, April 22, 2019 at ST. JAMES AME CHURCH, 202 Strand Ave., with Reverend Dr. Veronica Watkins, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019