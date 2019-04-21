Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyrone POWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyrone POWELL Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tyrone POWELL Jr. Obituary
POWELL Jr., Tyrone Q. Age 33; formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. He was a resident of Gallipolis, Ohio. Survivors include his Father, Tyrone Sr; Mother, Darlene Tipton; (10) Brothers; (9) Sisters; (10) Children, and a host of Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., MONDAY, April 22, 2019 at ST. JAMES AME CHURCH, 202 Strand Ave., with Reverend Dr. Veronica Watkins, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now