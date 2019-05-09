|
LYONS, Ula Jean Age 81, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday morning at . She was born November 3, 1937 in Menifee County, Kentucky, the daughter of Roy and Dora (Wells) Hasty. Jean worked for Ohio Bell for 20 years and then for First National Bank. She enjoyed sewing and reading. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bertie Brown; brother, Jim Herschel Hasty. Jean is survived by her husband of 56 years, Algon Thomas Lyons; daughter, Toni Jean Lyons; granddaughter, Stephanie (Brian) Brown; great grandchildren, Aiden and Ashlynn Stacy; sisters, Opal, Altha, Barbara; brother, Walker Hasty; and a very special nephew, David Mathis. Funeral Services will be Noon, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown. Burial at Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to . Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in Journal-News on May 9, 2019