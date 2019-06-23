Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Unavee GILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Unavee GILES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Unavee GILES Obituary
GILES, Unavee 89, of Xenia Ohio, transitioned on June 18, 2019. She was born in Greenville, TN. She was a faithful member of Middle Run Baptist Church. Survivors include: 5 daughters, Elba Jane Giles and Cheryl Ann Giles, both of Philadelphia, PA., Brenda Black of Xenia, OH, Judy Elder (Gordon), of Vandalia, OH and Sheila Washington (Raymond) of Houston, TX; 5 grandchildren, Kendra Haughton, Bridgit Black, Gordon Elder, III, Raymond Washington, Jr. Shernetta Hollins, and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 a.m., TUESDAY, June 25, 2019 at Middle Run Baptist Church, 1000 E. Church Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385, with Pastor Leroy Anthony, officiating. Public visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m.; the family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment: Cherry Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now