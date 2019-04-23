PENWELL, V. Kathleen Age 89, of Beavercreek, passed away Friday evening, April 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Miller (Fred), son Kevin Penwell, daughter-in-law Karen Penwell, grandchildren Rebecca Cooper (Charles), Maria Friday (John), Gregory Penwell, and Alicia George, great grand-children Peyton and Kendall Cooper, Cameron and Connor Friday, and Emma and Jacob George, and sister-in-law Millie Penwell. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Nannie Jordan, husband of 56 years Harold Penwell, Sr., sons Harold "Russ" Penwell, Jr. and Jeffery Penwell, daughter-in-law Robin Penwell, sisters Martha Woodruff-Rutledge (Carey & Hughie), Opal Yates (Earl), brothers James and George Jordan (Ruby), and brothers-in-law Lloyd (Betty) and Charles Penwell. Kathleen was a member of Kettering First Church of God (now Kettering Church) for many years serving on the Agape Committee and traveling to Haiti and Peru on mission trips. She enjoyed her job as a cashier at a local grocery store for more than 25 years where many customers became life-long friends. She was a thoughtful, kind, and generous woman who gave unselfishly, always putting her needs last. She maintained an immaculate family home, and there was always a chair at the table for anyone who wanted a home-cooked meal. Visitation will be 10 11am Thursday, April 25, 2019 Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall. Funeral services will follow visitation. Interment Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary