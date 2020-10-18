1/1
VALARIE JONES
1952 - 2020
JONES, Valarie J. Valarie J. Jones, 68, of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born June 18, 1952, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Omee an Ernestine (Murphy) Jones, Sr. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernestine (Murphy) Jones and Omee Jones, Sr., and her daughter, Diona E. Daniels-Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Michael) D. Jones of Springfield, Ohio; one brother, Omee Jones, Jr. of Delaware, Ohio; three sisters: Jamie (Damon) Lee of Springfield, Ohio; Lorrie-Ann Jones-Fullen of Urbana, Ohio; and Lisa (Darryl) Roe of Springfield, Ohio; an aunt, Nina Woods; five grandchildren: Jazmyne Scott-Jones, Britney (Jovan) Dixon, Darius Hagans, Lyrik Danner, and Janai Jones; four great-grandchildren: Justyce Bush, Jurnee Bush, Jovan "Joey" Bush, Jr., and Jream Bush; special nieces: Murika Patterson-Wilson and Aiyanna Davis; nieces: Angela Davis, Erynn Fullen, Danielle Roe, and Tunisia Roe; nephews: Michel Jones, Darryl Roe, Jeremy Johnson, Patrick Roe, and Loren Fullen; special friends: Nataline Jeffrey, Larry Lash, Annie Riley, Dorothy Corbin-Reynolds, Louis "Brent" Jones, Ralph Johnson, Kenneth Scott Fullen, Linda Cox, Marcia Cameron, Holly Cox, Dustin Daniels, Deborah Howard-Jenkins, Jaiwan Strickland, and a host of family and friends. Valarie worked at Assurant Group for 20+ years and at H&R Block for approximately 15 years. She was the most loving, caring person with the biggest smile and the energy that could light up a room when she entered. She loved and lived for her grandbabies, and accumulated extra children throughout her lifetime. Her love was expressed through her cooking and through her shared wisdom. To know Valarie was to love Valarie. Homegoing services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home. The family would like to give thanks to Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home and to friends and family during our time of grievance.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
OCT
20
Service
01:00 PM
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 460-7721
