CECERE, Valene L. Age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at on Friday, June 7, 2019. Valene was born in Laurel Co, Kentucky on February 12, 1933 to Carl Cornelius and Lela (nee Browning) Banning. On September 23, 1955, she married Anthony Cecere, who preceded her in death in 1993. Valene was a realtor for over 30 years with Cecere Realty. She was a beloved member of Hamilton Christian Center for 34 years, where she founded Saints Alive and was well known for her cooking and coordinating meals for many events over the years. Valene will always be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Valene is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Don) Cline; her grandchildren, Angela (James) Mitchell and Tony (Melissa) Traurig; her great grandchildren, Sorin Sierra, Brooklyn and Jocelyn Mitchell; her brother, Charles (JoAnn) Banning; her step sons, Anthony (Galena), Nik, John (Angie) and David (Merle) Cecere and their families; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her three best friends- her aunt, Imogene Nuckols; her cousin, Janet Dean and her sister in law, Betty Cecere. Valene was preceded in death by her parents; and her step son, Lawrence Cecere. Funeral service will be held at Hamilton Christian Center, 1940 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Hamilton Christian Center. Memorial contributions can be made to Himalayan Stove Project, 1335 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur - #305, Taos, NM 87571 or at himalayanstoveproject.org. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.