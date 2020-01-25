Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Miamisburg First Church of God
446 N. Heincke Rd
Miamisburg, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Miamisburg First Church of God
446 N. Heincke Rd.
Miamisburg, OH
View Map
1982 - 2020
CORBET, Valerie Joyce 37, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at . She was born in Dayton on June 13, 1982. Valerie graduated as a Valedictorian from Dayton Christian School and received a full scholarship from Wright State University where she received her nursing degree. Her career included serving others at Miami Valley Hospital, Kingston of Miamisburg and as Director of Nursing of the Surgical Center at Kunesh Eye Center. Valerie is survived by her husband, Donald L. Corbet, her parents, J. David and Rose M. (Wharton) Felmet, siblings Abigail (Benjamin) Wilson, and Evan (Stephanie) Felmet, niece Ada Wilson, step-daughter Jessica (Arjav) Patel, grandson Arie Patel, father-in law John Corbet and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral arrangements were arranged by Newcomer South Chapel on Kettering Blvd. Friends may call for visitation at the Miamisburg First Church of God, 446 N. Heincke Rd. Miamisburg, Ohio, on Monday January 27, from noon to 2 p.m. Funeral service follows at 2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Miamisburg First Church of God on Valerie's behalf. Visit her guest book at newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020
