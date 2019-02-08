Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Exodus Ministries, Inc., Church
405 W. National Rd.
Englewood, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Exodus Ministries, Inc., Church
Church 405 W. National Rd.
Englewood, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie DUNCAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie DUNCAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Valerie DUNCAN Obituary
DUNCAN (Loritts), Valerie E. Age 62 of Dayton passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 11:00 a.m., at the Exodus Ministries, Inc., Church 405 W. National Rd., Englewood, Ohio 45322 Bishop Marcus Maddox, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 10:00 a.m., Saturday at the church. Interment West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME 3924 W. Third St. www.loritts-neilson .com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.