DUNCAN (Loritts), Valerie E. Age 62 of Dayton passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 11:00 a.m., at the Exodus Ministries, Inc., Church 405 W. National Rd., Englewood, Ohio 45322 Bishop Marcus Maddox, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 10:00 a.m., Saturday at the church. Interment West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME 3924 W. Third St. www.loritts-neilson .com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 8, 2019