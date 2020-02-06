|
|
EDWARDS, Valerie A. Age 81, of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Danbury Senior Living. She was a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 10 years and a member of Faith Presbyterian Church. Valerie was preceded in death by her husband John H. in 2018, parents, Richard & Ethel Heller, and brother, Richard, Jr. She is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Amy & Rich Daquila, Karen Edwards, and Susan Danahy; sister, Elizabeth Morris; brothers, Frederick (Cheryl) Heller and Edward Heller; grandson, Ian Danahy; nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Memorial Service 11 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 5555 Chambersburg Rd with Rev. Julia Hinshaw Williamson. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice in Valerie's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020