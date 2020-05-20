Home

LONG, Vallie 88, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Loving wife of the late Bill Long, adoring mother of Rebecca (David) Johnston, Jaclyn (Clifford) Huff, Jeffrey (Susan) Long and Brett Long, grandchildren Tiffany (Jason) Polite, Amanda (Patrick) Downey, Kyndra (Nick) Tatum, Jessica (Scott) Arnold, Alan Long, Jackson Long; 8 great grandchildren; Noah Downey, Adalyn Tatum, Blake Arnold, Kenzie Tatum, Jase Downey, Jocelyn Tatum, Kelly Arnold and Cooper Tatum. Preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Purl Cochenour, and a brother, James Cochenour. In the later years, Vallie loved arts and crafts, making Christmas ornaments and doing puzzles. Vallie was a member of the Collinsville Presbyterian Church. Services are private. Vallie will be laid to rest in the Darrtown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Woodland County Manor or the Oxford Senior Center. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 20, 2020
