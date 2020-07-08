HUNT, Van C. Born March 12, 1949, in Mt. Sterling, KY, to Clell and Julia Hunt, and passed away June 29, 2020, at age 71. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Lavina Lewis (Jeyre); two sons, Van C. Hunt, Jr., and Jason Hunt; three brothers, Gilbert Hunt (Patricia), Wendell Hunt, and Steve Hunt; one sister, Margaret Hunt; grand-father of Drake Hunt, Camron Dillard, and Jewel Lewis, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 11am until time of service 12pm, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Rev. Mark Hunt, Officiating. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com