|
|
MARCIA, Vaughn Dean Williamson 84 of Columbus, OH passed away peacefully Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mayfair Nursing Care Center, following a valiant battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was born September 30, 1935 in Nats Creek, (Lawrence County) Kentucky, the daughter of George Washington Williamson and Suna Fannin. Vaughn retired in 2002 after serving a distinguished 55 year career in food service management in Ohio and Indiana. Vaughn loved country music, even appearing on the Fandango television trivia show. Vaughn loved her children and family more than anything. She was the essence of unconditional love, the perfect mother, never wavered in her commitment to her family. Survivors include her daughter, Jenny (Mitchell) Workman; son T. David (Nancy) Marcia; son Timothy D. (Cheryl) Marcia; daughter, Lynda A. Marcia; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Ericka, Nathan, Zachary, Danielle, Ryan, Elizabeth and Emily; sister Naomi Faye Mollett; brothers Clarence Edward Johnson and Don Richard Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Ryan and four sisters. A gathering of family will be held in the spring 2020, in Kentucky. In lieu of funeral services and to honor Vaughn, we ask that all who wish to participate make a contribution to the James Cancer Hospital. The family would like convey special thank you to: Mayfair Nursing Center for their wonderful care over the years, The James Cancer Hospital, Dr. Ashley Rosko, Becky and April as well as the rest of the staff that so kindly cared for Vaughn. Also, thank you to Capital City Hospice for their gentle treatment and care of Vaughn. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a special memory or condolence.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 5, 2019