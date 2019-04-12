Home

Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Vaulty STEELE

Vaulty STEELE Obituary
STEELE, Vaulty J. Age 90, of Carlisle, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Vaulty was born on June 13, 1928 in Louisa, KY to the late Dova Townsend and William Steele. Vaulty is survived by his two sons, Kenneth (Yvonne) Steele and Tim (Vickie) Steele; daughter, Diane (Tim) Eich; two brothers, Scott Townsend and Kurt Townsend; sister, Pearl Townsend; grandchildren, Calvin (Brittany) Eich, Tyler Steele; great-grandson, Brantley Eich. Vaulty was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Steele. A visitation for Vaulty will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral ceremony will occur Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. A burial will occur at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vaulty's memory may be made to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com for the Steele family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019
