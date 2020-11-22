1/
Velda STEADMAN
1925 - 2020
STEADMAN, Velda Pauline

Age 95, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Thursday,

November 19, 2020. She was born in Lewellen, Nebraska on March 23, 1925, the daughter of the late Albert and Tressie (Cox) Smith. She was also preceded in death by her loving

husband, Samuel S. Steadman in 2006, her stepmother, Opal Smith and two brothers, Warren and Paul Smith. Pauline is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Ann Roberts of Batavia, OH, Samuel Jr. and Leslie Steadman of Titusville, FL, grandchildren, Julie Steadman of Riverside, OH, Brian (Leigh) Steadman of Anderson, SC, Ashley Reid of Concord, NC, Sarah Vondersaar of Homer, Alaska, Ben

(Amber) Kasch of Sylvania, OH; four great-grandchildren, Hunter and Lorelai Steadman, Allison Reid and Caden Kasch. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ruby Bell of Wellston, OH, special nieces, Sharon Heisler, Barbara (Bill) Gee, Kim (Bill) Lowder and Leslie (Ken) Coffey. Pauline was a member of the Franklin First United Methodist Church. She and her husband were active members of the Warren County Republican Party for many years. Pauline was retired from Ohio Bell and had served as an election clerk with the Warren County Board of Elections for 15 years. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin with Pastor Laura

Saunders officiating. Interment will follow in Woodhill

Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to

Bonnie, Mark, Brian and the lunch staff of Pisanellos Pizza for their loving watchful care and support of Pauline over the years and to her special neighbors, Jim and Louise St. John and Dee Kennard. Your kindness will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pauline may be made to The Franklin First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at





Published in Journal-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
