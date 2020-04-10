|
MESSER, Vella Mae 75, of Springfield passed away April 7, 2020 in Villa Springfield. She was born June 24, 1944 in Elliott County, Kentucky, the daughter of Bernard and Thelma (Mays) Scaggs. Mrs. Messer enjoyed all kinds of crafts, Hallmark Movies and square dancing. She was retired from Hills Department Store following over 20 years of employment. Survivors include her daughter; Kelly Messer, her son; Mike Messer, four grandchildren; Annalee, Kaitlyn, Bandon and Courtney, five great grandchildren; Chloe, Kamdyn, Madison, Makenna and Maezlyn, siblings; Joe (Sharon) Scaggs and Susie Miller and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Ronald Messer in 2009, a great granddaughter; Kileigh, a sister; Naomi Taylor and her parents. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 10, 2020