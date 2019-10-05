Home

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Velma BEHNKE


1929 - 2019
Velma BEHNKE Obituary
BEHNKE, Velma Ellis 89, formerly of Centerville, and a resident at Otterbein Saint Marys Retirement Community, died September 27, 2019. She was born December 9, 1929, in Dayton, the daughter of Edmund and Ruth (Myers) Ellis. She married Karl Behnke on April 18, 1970, and he preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by her niece, Dawn (Mike) Pietrazck of Saint Marys; by four great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Velma was a graduate of Stivers High School in Dayton, and the Miami-Jacobs Business College. She retired from Eurand America, where she served as secretary to the vice president. She was a longtime member of the Centerville United Methodist Church and the women's circle of the church. She was a member of Harvest Chapter, Order of Eastern Star #564. She loved spending time with her nephews, doing cross stitch work and crocheting. She loved traveling to the Smoky Mountains with her family. Private family burial rites were held at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, is entrusted with Mrs. Behnke's final arrangements. Condolences may be sent to her family via Millerfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019
